Lamlash to build on Lego success

Eight P7 pupils from Lamlash primary and another eight from the high school attended the first Lego League at Ayrshire College where they competed against nine other teams from across Ayrshire.

The Arran pupils were successful in the innovative part of the competition, returning home with the trophy for that section.

The award was for a five minute presentation about regenerating a community space. The P7 pupils chose the skate park at the back of the high school and redesigned it showing how they could use environmentally friendly materials found on the island to help reduce the carbon footprint of Arran.

The judges congratulated the pupils on how they worked as a team and for their innovative ideas. The event was well enjoyed by all of the pupils who were delighted to win the trophy – which is made from Lego – and are already preparing for next year’s event.

Lamlash pupils get to work on their creations in the event hall at Ayrshire College. No_B51lego01

Arran’s P7 pupils with the two Ayrshire College mentors who worked with them. No_B51lego02

Lamlash P7 pupils collect their Lego trophy and medals. No_B51lego03