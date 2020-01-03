Fire ravaged garage is to be demolished

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: Replacement to be built on the same site

By Hugh Boag

Blackwaterfoot Garage, which was gutted by a fire last November, is to be demolished and rebuilt on the same site.

A & C Cameron has applied to North Ayrshire Council planning department for permission to build a replacement garage building in the village.

The works will comprise of the demolition of the existing fire damaged garage building with retention of the concrete floor slab in the main garage area for use when the garage is rebuilt. The new garage will be built in the same footprint as the existing garage in a palette of materials similar to the surrounding buildings.

The move follows a decision that the existing building was unfit for repair following the fire which destroyed the garage in the early hours of Saturday November 2.

Fire crews from Blackwaterfoot, Brodick and Lamlash spent more than two hours fighting the fire which, not only badly damaged the building, but destroyed tyres, car parts, tools and the MOT equipment inside.

Owner Colin Cameron, whose family have owned and operated the garage for 23 years, admitted at the time that the fire could have been worse if it had not been for its early detection.

A design statement, prepared by CRGP Ltd for A & C Cameron, submitted with the planning application outlines why a replacement garage is needed.

It states: ‘The condition of the building is outdated and has deteriorated quite significantly over the years with contributing factors causing difficulty for quick repair. There are visible signs of wear and tear on the building and combined with the fire damage, mainly to the interior and the roof, the building has been deemed unfit for repair.

‘The existing garage apart from being badly damaged and difficult to repair has clearly been extended and altered several times over the years giving the elevations an ad hoc appearance. The new proposals aim to present a more unified building form.’

The application is under consideration by planning officials.

The badly damaged Blackwaterfoot Garage which is to be demolished. NO_B52fire01

These two photographs show the extensive damage to the roof of the garage. Images sourced from site visit by CRGP Ltd. NO_B52fire02 and NO_B52fire03