Filmmaker shares his secrets at Shiskine

At the December meeting of Shiskine Women’s Institute members enjoyed a talk from filmmaker Scott Clark of Utter Nonsense Film.

Scott is well known to most on Arran due to his success as a heavy events competitor with a career that has taken him to prestigious Highland games around the world.

However his talk was about another passion of his, filmmaking, and he provided a fascinating insight into how he and his cohorts come up with ideas for these short entertaining films.

In a demonstration of his craft Scott filmed a member telling a story and then demonstrated the editing process using the footage to produce a short film. Scott is entirely self taught and has been developing and improving his skills with every film that he releases.

At the meeting the monthly competition was for best limerick and this was won by Fer Murchie, second was Marilyn Wood. The exhibition was for the best wrapped parcel which was won by Judith Porter, second was Joan Stewart.

The next meeting of the institute is on Wednesday January 8 at 7.30pm. Fiona Scott will be speaking about China. The competition is spring rolls and the exhibition is a fan.