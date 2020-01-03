Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 01

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday January 8, 2000

Top doc

In the New Year Honours List Dr Alistair Grassie of Shiskine received an MBE. The citation reads ‘for services to medical health on the Isle of Arran’. Dr Grassie confessed to being a bit bemused by it and upon being asked why he was chosen to receive it he said: ‘ I haven’t a clue, I’m not doing anything more than the next guy.’

While playing down the large impact he has had on Arran the special award is clearly something which makes Dr Grassie very proud and quite humble. He insists that it is a reflection on his colleagues and those around him; even on the patients who know how to make best use of their services.

Millennium madness

People on Arran welcomed the new year and the new millennium in a variety of ways. All round the island there were bonfires and fireworks and in most villages revellers partied the night away.

One resident who brought in the new year in the most daring way was Sally Brookes of Southbank Farm. In a weak moment in the early hours of Ne’er Day she announced after a dare that she would go for a dip in the sea. True to her word, in the freezing cold morning air, she took to Silver Sands at Kildonan where she and her granddaughter Katie plunged into the sea.

Hole in one

All golfers dream of getting a hole in one. Many do, while others never achieve that goal. Karen Haggarty of Blackwaterfoot, despite being an above average player had certainly never managed it. Until, that is, last weekend when she got a hole in one at the fourth hole at Shiskine.

And what a time to do it, in the first competition, on the first day of the new century. And it did not put Karen off her stroke, she won not only the nearest to the pin at the fourth but also at the tenth and the ladies longest drive. We know this is the first hole in one on the island but could it be the first of the millennium in the whole land? Time will tell.

More than 20 Brodick shops joined together to encourage people to shop locally. To add further encouragement they offered a prize draw of £100 and a meal at a local restaurant. Hairdresser Paul Ford won the prize and was presented with it by two of the organising shopkeepers, Alan Johnston of the Book and Card Centre and Aileen Thomson of Homestyles. 01_B01tweS01

Colin Davidson uncorks a bottle of champagne at the Lamlash Hogmanay Party where revelers celebrated the millennium. 01_B01tweS02

Lamlash villagers joins hands to sing Auld Lang Syne as they count down the minutes on New Years eve. 01_B01tweS03

Two Whiting Bay pub teams played a challenge football match to help blow away the excesses of the New Year. The winners were Ross McKay’s Cameronia team who won by 5 goals to 2. 01_B01tweS04

Bernie Jackson’s scratch Shurig side in the football challenge against Cameronia managed to stave off a number of attacks on goal in no small part thanks to the acrobatic skills of Gavin Hill. 01_B01tweS05