Apprentice gets gift of tools

The committee of the Arran Civic Trust recently visited the joinery and furniture workshop of Andy Leese at Ashlar Farm, Machrie to present his apprentice, Joel Small, with a set of tools as he nears the end of his time as an apprentice.

Chairman John Inglis said: ‘The Trust was inspired to do this as a result of our appreciation of Andy’s superb craft skills in wood which he is imparting to Joel. In making the presentation we are confident that these skills in wood will continue in Joel who has been an exceptional apprentice. The Civic Trust is keen to promote exceptional craft skills in young people.’

Chairman John Inglis makes a presentation to Joel Small. NO_B51civic01

The Civic Trust with apprentice Joel Small and Andy Leese in his workshop. NO_B51civic02