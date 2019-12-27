Young naturalist awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Outdoor enthusiasts from the Young Naturalist Club run by the Arran Ranger Service celebrate with Callum Glister who was awarded the young naturalist of the year award for 2019. Rosie Ferguson and Eoin Jones were named as the runners-up and also received prizes in recognition for their enthusiasm and dedication. See full story on page 15. No_B52naturalist05