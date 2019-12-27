Two clubs enjoy ride out

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Belles and the Arran Mountain Bike Club braved the biting December weather to enjoy their annual Christmas ride out.

The event, organised by Gerard Tatersfield, saw the two clubs enjoying a day out on their cycles before meeting up for a combined lunch.

Members of the Arran Mountain Bike club met early to cycle the trails round Brodick, experiencing cold and wet weather, before heading in the direction of Sannox and Corrie Golf Club to revive themselves and to warm up.

The Belles were more fortunate with only one shower heading for the top of the Boguillie before joining their friends for a delicious lunch and a warming drink.

The ride out is an annual event on the cycling calendar for both clubs and members add to the Christmas cheer and social fun by decorating their bikes and helmets.

The Arran Belles safely back in Brodick after their festive cycle. Not pictured was Janice Small who was away heating mince pies and mulled wine. 01_B51Belles01

The Belles back at Corrie Golf Club after their cycle up the Boguillie. No_B51Belles02

The Belles enjoying lunch at Corrie and Sannox Golf Club. No_B51Belles03

Decorated helmets added some festive cheer to the table. No_B51Belles04