That was the year that was

Sub heading: Part one – January to June 2019

As 2019 draws to a close and the new year begins, it is time to take our customary look at the pages from the Banner over the past year.

It was an eventful six months to June, with Arran residents achieving great feats, celebrating life’s small adventures and performing caring deeds. It has, once again, been a year of many highs, some lows, but also a continuation of many dearly loved traditional events and the beginnings of new and exciting projects.

The Banner is your newspaper and each and every single one of you makes it special. Thank you for a great 2019 and here’s to 2020.

JANUARY. The year started off with the customary Douglas Dook at Brodick with dookers taking an icy plunge. 01_B02dook07

JANUARY. Staff bid their fond farewells to pharmacist Ruth Parker of the Brodick Pharmacy who retired after nearly a decade of serving the community of Arran. 01_B03frontpage01

JANUARY. The McCarthy children comprising Ben, Beth and James, address the haggis at the Shiskine Burns Supper which is held every two years. Photo: Stephen Garraway. No_B03burns03

JANUARY. Arran Cheese Shop’s Gordon Kinniburgh and Bellevue Creamery’s dairy manager Calum Chaplin, along with cheese technician William McNally, repeated their success from last year by winning the Best Scottish Cheese Award. 01_B50cheese01-1024×680

FEBRUARY. Serving up a feast for invited guests were the members of the Arran Youth Foundations, pictured with Auchrannie chefs, who helped prepare and serve a meal during their annual restaurant night. 01_B05AYF03

FEBRUARY. Arran Soul Choir impressed the audience at their Souled Out concert which, true to its name, sold out with every ticket being snapped up soon after being released. Photo: David Hogg. NO_B05soul02-1024×411

FEBRUARY. Volunteers at the Arran Heritage Museum have been busy preparing for their summer opening next month. This year will be a special one for the museum in that it will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. 01_B08museum01

FEBRUARY. Arran winners and runner ups in the S4 to S6 section of the North Ayrshire traditional musician of the year competition were, l to r: winners Rachel Lawson, Reece O’Halon, runners-up Anna Reid, Charlotte McKillop with adjudicator Gordon Bruce and Provost Ian Clarkson. No_B08trad01

MARCH. All the award winners at the 2019 Arran Drama Festival show off their trophies at the end of the three-day event. 01_B09awards01

MARCH. It was a proud day for the newly formed Arran Schools Pipe Band who attended their first competition only three months after forming. 01_B10pipe01

MARCH. Members of the Healthy Outdoors Team celebrate their seventh birthday with a cake, enjoyed outdoors in a copse near Glen Rosa. No_B11HOT01

MARCH. Primary 1 and 2 pupils smile proudly after reciting their Burns poems at the Arran Schools Burns Verse Speaking Competition held during the 90th Isle of Arran Music Festival. 01_B13front01

APRIL. Brodick primary pupils beam with delight at taking the Brodick Castle Gardens Trophy for the school gaining the most points in the Spring Flower and Bulb Show held by the Arran Horticultural Society. 01_B14front01

APRIL. Sack racers make their way towards the finish line during the wacky races which are a popular feature of the Easter celebrations at Brodick Castle. 01_B17castle14

APRIL. With work on the new Lagg distillery nearing completion the first batch of spirit already began last month with cask number one being filled this month. NO_B17lagg01

APRIL. Brodick Castle guides welcome visitors to the island attraction after a two year break which saw major renovations and a redesign taking place. NO_B14castle01

MAY. Youth Philanthropy Initiative representative Isabel Johnstone is pictured with Alice Lockhart, Gordon Bloy, Lewis Swandells, Cameron McNeish and head teacher Barry Smith with a cheque for £3,000 which they won for the Arran youth Foundations. 01_B18YPI02

MAY. Although already open to the public Brodick Castle held an official opening event with invited VIP guests and representatives of island business. Pictured are Sheila Gilmore of Visit Arran and Jared Bowers of the NTS officially opening the castle. 01_B19castle06

MAY. Visitors pour over memorabilia at the second, and incredibly popular, Whiting Bay Past and Present exhibition. 01_B20memory11

MAY. Alison Burnet of Shiskine has been elected as the deputy world president of the Associated Countrywomen of the World after having served in the organisation for almost 17 years in various positions. Alison, sixth from the left, is pictured with the new ACWW board. No_B16ACWW01

JUNE. The team at Torrylinn Creamery, Allan Nicol, Richard Scott, Stewart Kilpatrick, Philip Ward and Lisa Edwards, won a Scotland Food and Drink excellence award for their vintage cheddar. 01_B30cheese01

JUNE. A collective of musicians entertain an appreciative audience at the 25th annual Arran Folk Festival. 01_B24folk01

JUNE. Arran High School held their annual music concert with over 150 high school pupils taking part. The show involved more than 50 per cent of the pupils at the school. 01_B26front01-1024×466

JUNE. Retiring island officer Gus Macleod pictured on his last day of work after nearly three decades with North Ayrshire Council. 01_B26gus01