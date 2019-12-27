We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Arran milk is out to lick the opposition when it goes back on sale to the public – five years after Arran Dairies stopped production.

Many believed then that it was the end of the road for island produced milk which, then, could not complete in the global market.

However, so successful has the saving of Arran milk production been that the businessmen behind the plan are now bringing the product back to the public.

That will see the first ever vending machine selling Arran milk opening in Brodick in the New Year.

However, those who can’t wait that long can get their first taste for free this week at the Arran Dairies premises in Market Road. All you have to do is take your own container to fill – 1 or 2 ltr bottles work best – and the vending machine is available around the clock, however stocks may be limited each day. This offer will be available ‪until Sunday January 5‬.

Arran Dairies boss Alastair Dobson and Gordon Kinniburgh of Bellevue Creamery joined forces to keep milk production going on the island when it looked doomed after First Milk pulled out after they shut the Torrylinn Creamery earlier this year, as previously reported in the Banner.

It was originally intended for use to keep Arran milk available for ice cream production at the diary and for the cheese made at the Blackwaterfoot creamery.

Now the businessmen are to set up their first vending machine to sell Arran’s premium milk to the public. And if the first outlet is successful vending machines could be rolled out to other villages across the island.

Alastair said: ‘I am excited to see it back. It is five years since we stopped production which broke my heart but then it was no longer commercially viable. Now we have a new contemporary business model and with a fair wind we will keep on going.

‘I now believe there is a groundswell of public opinion which hopefully will get behind the milk sale and that it is both commercially sensible and environmentally sound and gives us a chance to produce a great product.

The milk for the venture is being produced by John Murchie at Tigheanfraoch at Blackwaterfoot and Alastair said: ‘The Murchie family are doing a great job. They are already producing more milk than they were previously and their volumes are also up. It has also created a part-time job for Matthew McNeish who carries out the three-times-a-week milk runs.’ The milk is stored in a tank at Arran Dairies.

Alastair said that he hoped that further down the line other farms may look to return to dairy farming.

He added: ‘I hope everyone will give it a try and enjoy it and support Arran milk being produced for island consumption.’

How the vending machine will look once it has been branded. NO_B52milk01

Matthew McNeish fills the storage tank with milk at Arran Dairies. 01_B52milk02