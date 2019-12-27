All set for the Douglas Dook

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

In the now annual tradition brave dookers will take to the waters of Brodick Bay to see in the New Year.

The Douglas Dook, now in its 9th year, will take place at 12noon at the Brodick Slipway on New Years Day, with traditionally many of the dookers in costume.

And the weather is looking promising as while it may be wet temperatures of 8C are expected – but not in the water.