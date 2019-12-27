A look back at a big year of sport

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Part 1 – January to June 2019

JANUARY. Arran’s Nicola Currie is presented with the Lady Jockey of the Year award at the Stobart Lesters. Photograph: Dan Abraham-focusonracing.com. NO_B02riding01

JANUARY. The first group of beginner runners graduate from the Arran Pace makers group led by Lorna Logan and Gordon McInnes. 01_B03runners01

FEBRUARY. Rory Hunter was crowned the world champion at the WASZP International Games in Western Australia. Photo: David Hogg. No_B06hunter01

FEBRUARY. Arran Kayak Club members celebrated the purchase of new equipment at their indoor winter training session. No_B04kayak01

MARCH. Corrie Shepherd and Eilidh Hamill shared a joint award for their work as sports volunteers at the Provost’ Civic pride Awards which were presented by Provost Ian Clarkson. NO_B12provost01

MARCH. Five Arran Taekwondo students show off their skills that earned them 16 medals at a recent competition in Edinburgh. No_B13Tae02

APRIL. More than 500 runners set off from Brodick beach on the first day of the Rat Race Ultra Tour which covers 100km over two days. No_B16rat01

APRIL. Arran youngsters were put through their paces at the SFA Easter camp which saw more than 45 children enjoying the football activities. 01_B16camp01

MAY. A large contingent of local runners took part in this year’s Ormidale 10k race which enjoyed a record entry of 105 runners this year. NO_B14castle01

MAY. Whiting Bay Bowling Club members pictured in front of the clubhouse at the 61st first game of the season. 01_B19bowling01

JUNE. The two teams of the inaugural Happy Spider Cup join in the trophy presentation to Little Rock captain Brian Smith by David and Claire Johnston and her daughter Betty. 01_B24spider16

JUNE. Winner of the Kildonan and District sheep dog trials is Niall McMaster with his wife Genevieve, children Sophie and Euan and dog, Gail. No_B25dog01