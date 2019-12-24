Announcements – December 28, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

PROUDFOOT: Elizabeth, Mary

Elma died peacefully in Brodick on Saturday 21st December. Beloved wife of Lindsay, mother of Andrew and the late Douglas, mother-in-law of Ashlea and grandmother of Nathan, Samuel and Abigail. Funeral service at Holmsford Bridge crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 10:30am, with transport available to meet the ferry at 9:15 – please contact Andrew on 07800 945965. Family flowers only please.

ROBERTS:

Sheila Currie

Peacefully at Montrose House on Saturday, 21st December 2019. Sheila, aged 90 years, beloved wife of Alex, mum to Shona and Sandie and gran to the family. Funeral service in Brodick Church on Friday, 27th December at 11:30am and thereafter to Lamlash cemetery to which all are welcome.

Memoriam

MACFARLANE: David

In loving memory of David. Beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, and

great grandpa.

Passed away 29/12/2016.

‘Always in our thoughts’