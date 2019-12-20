Woodland revival takes root with volunteer help

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Holidaymakers, schoolchildren and refugees are among the many people getting involved in the National Trust for Scotland project to revive Glen Rosa’s woodland.

The latest helpers, 12 people taking part in one of the conservation charity’s working holidays, planted 3500 trees in November in one of Scotland’s most dramatic landscapes.

Generously supported by the players of Peoples Postcode Lottery, this project aims to revive woodland landscapes lost gradually over time, protecting Scotland’s natural environment for future generations.

Kate Sampson, senior ranger for the NTS explains more about the project and who’s getting involved: ‘Tree loss in Glen Rosa started with felling by the first Bronze age settlers, then grazing by community farmers, followed by sheep after the people were cleared from the glen during the clearances and now sheep are replaced by red deer. The remaining trees in the glen cling to steep-sided gullies or crags where the deer can’t reach. Now deer will be fenced out of an area of 400 hectares, allowing the ground to recover from over grazing and enabling us to kick start the habitat revival by planting trees.

‘This ambitious project aims to plant 40,000 trees this winter. Native broadleaf species have been selected for planting including the endemic Arran whitebeam and locally sourced aspen. These will be planted with oaks, hazel, birch and willows, creating a naturalistic upland woodland.

‘Arran is famous for its three endemic trees: the Arran whitebeams. Only found on Arran, they are some of the most endangered trees in the world. Over the years a local tree ‘guru’ Henry Murdo, has been collecting seed and propagating the Arran whitebeams. His trees will find a new home in Glen Rosa, hopefully securing the species for the future.

‘Aspens on Arran are another tree species living on the edge. A DNA survey of our remaining aspen revealed that only female trees were left. Now we are planting males that have been micro propagated from root cuttings of aspens taken from other parts of the island, thanks to Forestry and Land Scotland. Only through our new planting will the aspens have a chance of producing new baby aspens.

‘But it’s not all about the trees, only a small part of the fenced off area will be planted, leaving open space for hunting golden eagles and visually the mountains will still be glimpsed through the open canopy.

‘The 40,000 trees will have a positive impact, increasing biodiversity, helping reduce climate change not only through storing carbon dioxide but also through reducing the impact of flood events and landslips and reducing the risk of heathland fires.

‘One of the most rewarding parts of this project has been the overwhelming positive response shown from the community. Many people have offered up their time to help plant trees. Others who can no longer help physically have given donations for more trees.

‘The local school, Brodick Primary School, have been out planting as have Syrian refugee families. Together they are helping to make a difference and although the work may be hard with a long walk in and sometimes challenging weather conditions, at the end of the day almost everyone comes back smiling.’

For more information contact: goatfell@nts.org.uk and keep up to date with the project on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ArranRangerService/.

Local schoolchildren play their part in the reforestation project. No_B50glenrosa01

Volunteers enjoy a well-deserved break during planting in Glen Rosa. No_B50glenrosa02

Another visiting volunteer group make their mark by planting native trees in Glen Rosa. No_B50glenrosa03