Looking to the future

Providing pupils with an insight into future career possibilities, the jobs fair at Arran High School exemplified the wealth of opportunities and support that is available to pupils in the modern educational system.

The event was not only successful in helping to clarify what pupils can expect once they leave school, and helping to relieve some of the fears about what the job market will entail in the future, but also it was a shining beacon for industry and business on Arran.

Speaking to the various representatives and employers, pupils were assured that employment, in whatever vocation they choose, is available on Arran and that opportunities can still exist in the island economy. No longer is having to leave the island for employment the option that it once was, even for the most optimistic of pupils, but the established industries and organisations can offer a wealth of variety and range. Of course, further education and mainland opportunities were represented and will be the preferred option for many, but for those who wish to follow their career paths in the villages where they were raised, opportunities do abound.

Equally heartening was the level of participation from island business – of which there were many, and there would have been even more had it not been for disrupted ferry sailings. The jobs fair was a huge success, not only for the pupils, as time will tell, but for local businesses too.