Fund will support VE Day commemorations

Community groups and organisations across North Ayrshire are being given a helping hand to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, next summer.

VE Day 75 – being held from May 8-10 next year – is a three-day international event to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Many local organisations will be planning to hold events or deliver activities that mark this significant event in history.

Grants of up to £1,000 are available to help support these events and North Ayrshire Council is now accepting applications for potential funding.

Rhona Arthur, interim head of service for connected communities, said: ‘Although it was almost 75 years ago, the Second World War affected all of our families in some way.

‘It’s fitting that we mark and commemorate what is a landmark moment in our history, when the guns fell silent across Europe and people took to the streets to celebrate peace and mourn those who would not return home.

‘The 75th anniversary of VE Day provides us with an opportunity to join communities throughout Europe in remembering and honouring the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces, veterans and their families.’

Grants of £200, £500 or £1000 will be available and applications forms can be downloaded from the North Ayrshire Council website at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/your-community/community-funding.aspx

Printed versions can be collected from or requested via North Ayrshire Heritage Centre, Saltcoats, on 01294 464174, or Irvine Townhouse on 01294 310090. Applications must be submitted by January 6, 2020, with successful awards expected to be confirmed by February 2020.

