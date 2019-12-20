First Minister visits Waspi group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took time out from the General Election campaign last week to visit the Waspi group which represents the women of Ayrshire and Arran who were denied their pension at 60.

The Little Art School in Ayr arranged a Waspi painting class and both the First Minister and the, now elected, Dr Phillipa Whitford MP joined in the event.

A spokeswoman for the group said: ‘Waspi has always maintained a non-political stance and we remain committed to working across political parties to find a solution to this ongoing injustice.

‘We look forward to working with new and existing MPs and raising this critical issue with them.

‘We will also continue to hold the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to account in pledging to revisit the Waspi question. Regardless of the General Election result, politicians can rest assured that WASPI women are not going away.’

The official group for Ayrshire and Arran is Cunninghame Waspi group and you can contact them at: cunninghamewaspi@outlook.com

First minister Nicola Sturgeon and Dr Phillipa Whitford MP with the local Waspi group and their artwork. NO_B51waspi01