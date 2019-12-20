Fears over rates relief moves

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The headway being made on rates reform is at risk if MSPs remove control over the setting of the business rate from the Finance Secretary and instead hand the power to each of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

In a four-page submission sent to Holyrood’s local government and communities committee, the Scottish Retail Consortium said the current Scotland-wide uniform business rate has brought much needed predictability and consistency to the tax over the past two and a half decades.

Last month the committee backed a Green Party amendment to the Non-Domestic Rates Bill, at Stage 2, which ends the uniform business rate and instead gives each local authority the right to set their own poundage rate, rates reliefs and any local rates supplements.

Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson, one of seven MSPs on the committee who voted against the amendment says the move could remove £6 million of rates relief from North Ayrshire and Arran businesses.

He said. ‘This amendment will prove to be a disaster for island businesses if it is not reversed, making it even more difficult for them to survive on a high street already facing severe online competition. The Green amendment does not even create an equivalent power for local authorities allowing them to set reliefs.

‘One can but wonder what this unholy alliance of Green, Tory and Labour MSPs was thinking. In North Ayrshire and Arran 3,040 properties will lose out unless at least one opposition party sees sense, backs the SNP Government and reverses its position at Stage 3 of the Non-Domestic Rates (Scotland) Bill, which will become law next year,’ he added.