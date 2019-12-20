Be prepared for Christmas closures

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With all GP practices and pharmacies closing on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 December, Arran residents are being urged to prepare to cope with any common health concerns.

Roisin Kavanagh, director of pharmacy, explains: ‘You can do a number of things to make sure you are prepared to deal with common illnesses for the coming months. Have a sufficient supply of medicines like paracetamol, sore throat and cough remedies, as these will help to relieve the symptoms of common ailments.

‘If you take regular medication, you should check your existing supplies and only order what you need to ensure you have enough to see you through the holiday weekend. It is also a good idea to make sure you know when your local GP practice and community pharmacy are closed.’

If you need a doctor or dentist and it cannot wait until your GP or dental surgery is open, call NHS 24 on 111.