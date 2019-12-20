Arran hit hard by flu outbreak

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

A flu outbreak is sweeping Arran which, along with other respiratory viruses, has led to widespread illness.

Dozens of children have been floored by the outbreak leading to many absences at primary schools across the island as well as at Arran High School. Teachers have also been by the seasonal flu.

In one day alone there were 27 absences at Lamlash Primary School and Kilmory Primary were forced to reschedule their Christmas show as so many of the pupils were off ill.

However, it is not just children but adults too who have been laid low by the virulent flu strain with many reported absences from work, and older residents are being urged to take extra precautions.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran say anyone who is eligible and has not yet had the flu vaccine this year should act now.

They also say that since the flu virus is spread in the small droplets of fluid coughed or sneezed into the air by an infected person, anyone with the condition should avoid unnecessary contact with other people while they’re infectious, and stay off work or school until their symptoms have improved.

Dr Elvira Garcia, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Ayrshire and Arran told the Banner: ‘Seasonal flu (influenza) is currently circulating within Ayrshire and Arran, as with all of Scotland. Other respiratory viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are also being detected by national surveillance.

‘Flu is a common infection from which most people will recover without any treatment. However, people aged over 65, pregnant women, young children or adults and children with chronic conditions are at greater risk from the effects of flu.

‘NHS Ayrshire & Arran strongly encourages any eligible person, such as adults and children with chronic conditions, children aged 2-5 years, pregnant women or carers, to take the offer of flu vaccination in order to provide the best protection possible in the community against seasonal flu.

‘It is easy to get the flu vaccination if you are eligible – simply call your GP practice to make an appointment or speak with your midwife if you are pregnant. Primary school children have also been offered vaccination at their schools.’

For more on flu see: www.nhsinform.scot/campaigns/get-the-facts-about-flu

Lamlash Primary School had 27 absences in one day. 01_B51lamlash01