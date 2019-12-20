Arran Brewery goes wild with its new sour range

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Brewery is developing a new range of sour beers as part of its Arran Wild Range which will be launched in the new year.

Pilot production of the new range has started at the company’s Arran View Brewery in Dreghorn, near Irvine.

Head brewer Jose Bravo, who has recently returned to the firm, said: ‘I started career as a brewer with Arran Brewery, including attending the Siebel Brewing School in Chicago, before moving away to brew at Glasgow’s Clockwork Pub, and now I have returning to the Arran Brewery to head up this new venture into sour beers.

‘Sour beers are trending right now and have a wide appeal especially with the craft beer connoisseurs. I will be doing a full range of beers in all the sour style formats in the coming year. These will be hand crafted, speciality beers coming in cask, keg and 750ml sharing bottles and 330ml bottles.’

Sour beer is any beer which is made intentionally acidic, tart or sour. The best known types of sour beer are Belgian lambic, Gueuze and Flanders red ale.

The Arran Brewery has also been instrumental in assisting Ayrshire College’s Dr Marko Prorocic to develop a brewing apprenticeship and brewing courses at its Kilwinning campus.

Managing director Gerald Michaluk said: ‘It is a busy time for the Arran brewery with the start of a cider and sour beer range next year and we have a lot more new product developments in the pipeline for 2020.

‘I am particularly happy that the Ayrshire College is supporting the sector and proud to have assisted the college team to develop a brewing offering that will help the whole industry and fill a real gap in provision.’

The beer production facility at Arran View, Dreghorn. No_B50beer01

Sour beer being produced in a large brewing cauldron. No_B50beer02