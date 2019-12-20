Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 51

Santa is photographed with all of the pupils at Corrie.

Friday December 24, 1999

Heading: Christmas memories of yesteryear

Nursery pupils at Corrie perform for their parents. 01_B51TweY01

Corrie pupils at their Puss in Boots concert last Friday. 01_B51TweY02

Pirnmill head teacher Carol Shaw assists Santa who is handing a present to Carrie McGloin. 01_B51TweY04

Pirnmill pupil Natalie Innes Meets Santa. 01_B51TweY05

Claire Taylor of Corrie receives a gift from Santa. 01_B51TweY06

Santa poses with pupils at Whiting Bay. 01_B51TweY07

Lewis Kennedy was delighted to meet Santa and receive a gift. 01_B51TweY08