Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 51
Friday December 24, 1999
Heading: Christmas memories of yesteryear
Nursery pupils at Corrie perform for their parents. 01_B51TweY01
Corrie pupils at their Puss in Boots concert last Friday. 01_B51TweY02
Santa is photographed with all of the pupils at Corrie. 01_B51TweY03
Pirnmill head teacher Carol Shaw assists Santa who is handing a present to Carrie McGloin. 01_B51TweY04
Pirnmill pupil Natalie Innes Meets Santa. 01_B51TweY05
Claire Taylor of Corrie receives a gift from Santa. 01_B51TweY06
Santa poses with pupils at Whiting Bay. 01_B51TweY07
Lewis Kennedy was delighted to meet Santa and receive a gift. 01_B51TweY08