Mountain festival booking lines open in time for Christmas

Places for sought after events during next year’s Arran Mountain Festival will be available next week when booking lines for the limited availability guided walks open.

The Arran Mountain Festival is Scotland’s premier hill walking and mountaineering festival. Taking place from May 15 to May 18, 2020, the weekend is crammed full of mountain adventures. With 24 walking and running events ranging from easy to the extreme, there is something for everyone, whether you are an adventurous thrill seeker or are looking for an introductory hill walking/running experience.

The 2020 programme covers guided walks, ridge scrambles, unique night time hikes and guided mountain running with prices ranging from £18 to £55.

The vast majority of bookings are made as soon as the booking lines open and are often sold out months ahead of the event, especially for the popular walks, so advanced bookings are highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

Visitors on the Arran Mountain festival website at www.arranmountainfestival.co.uk will be able to secure a place on the May 2020 festival programme from next Friday December 20.

