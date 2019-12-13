Little monsters help raise charity cash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A group of pupils at Arran High School have been getting their creative juices flowing and came up with a whole host of craft items which they sold at a charity stall at the recent Santa’s Sparkle in Lamlash.

As a result of their efforts they raised a grand total of £162 which this week they handed over to crew members of the Arran RNLI.

Among the items they made were little stone monsters, stone cacti, Christmas candles, tree decorations and cards.

The pupils involved were: Jemma Totty, Ben Worthington, Michael Nicholl, Kyle Farquhar, Gordon Bloy, Kayleigh Easton, Caitlin McGarry, Rhys Jackson, Catherine Smith, Ruben Bowers, Rhianna Fox, Megan Green, Kaitlyn Haddow, Caitlin Fraser and Neha Bino. They were working under the direction of teachers Jen Christie and Eileen Gregg.

All of them are working towards a Saltire Award for volunteering and are now coming up with new products for the Easter Brodick market. The charity for this new venture still has to be decided.

The pupils and teachers hand over a cheque for £162 to members of the Arran RNLI crew. 01_B50sparkle01

Ben Worthington at work on a Christmas candle. NO_B50sparkle02

Catherine Smith tries out the goggle eyes as she and Michael Nicholl make the stone monsters. NO_B50sparkle03

Michael Nicholl, Caitlin McGarry, Rhys Jackson, Gordon Bloy, Kayleigh Easton and Ben Worthington paint the monsters. NO_B50sparkle04

Caitlin Fraser, Jemma Totty and Kayleigh Easton at the stall at Santa’s Sparkle. NO_B50sparkle05