Imachar slipway does not need impact assessment

By Hugh Boag

Planners have ruled that the proposal for a timber slipway at Imachar Point does not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) carried out.

Tarbert-based RDS Forestry Ltd had asked North Ayrshire Council planners for a screening opinion on whether there would be the need for an EIA to be carried out ahead of any future planning application. However, they have been told such an assessment will not be required.

The company, in association with the Troon Tug Co Ltd, want to build a transhipment slipway, with associated timber stacking yard and a temporary timber pier at Imachar to enable timber export by boat to the mainland.

In making the ruling the NAC planners stated: ‘The applicants claim that the proposal arises from the requirement to export maturing timber from the island and that the chosen location would generally have more positive environmental impacts than the alternative transportation by road.

‘The proposal lies within a landscape/seascape on the west coast within the vicinity of existing forestry plantations and it is claimed that the export facility is modest in scale in this context and that the characteristics of the development and the sensitivities of the receiving environment are unlikely to give rise to significant environmental effects.

‘Initial discussions were held by the developer with planning services and Scottish Natural Heritage and it is recognised that the developer has previously made considerable efforts to identify a suitable site on the island for the timber extraction facility. They have identified this as being a relatively acceptable site in terms of environmental sensitivities and population use, upon which any adverse environmental impacts could be reduced by mitigation measures secured through the planning application process.

‘On the basis of the information supplied and taking the advice of the statutory consultees into account, it is considered that EIA would not be required for this project.’

However, they add that in order to allow a wide range of environmental impacts and mitigation measures to be assessed more fully, any subsequent planning application will have to be accompanied by a number of supporting documents including: a habitat survey, landscape capacity evaluation, a design and access statement, visual and noise impact assessment, an archaeological report, a including marine archaeology assessment and forecast forestry demand report.