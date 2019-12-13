Dedication service at Lagg Distillery

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A service on dedication was held at the new Lagg Distillery last Saturday.

The inter-denominational service was conducted by the Rev Angus Adamson and he was joined by the visiting moderator of the Presbytery of Ardrossan Allan Richardson and Father Noel Colford who read from the scriptures.

Music was provided by Robbie Adamson on the Scottish and Irish pipes, including a rendition of the moving Isle of Arran, while the Rev Adamson, on the accordion, and wife Susan, on the violin, provided the music during the Christmas carols which were sung.

The Rev Adamson joked that it was perhaps strange for the Church of Scotland to be involved in a dedication to a distillery when the church had for centuries tried to dissuade followers away from the demon drink, but he said he was sure the ‘angels share’ was enjoyed in Heaven.

The small congregation who gathered for the service afterwards enjoyed tea, coffee and mince pies provided by the distillery.

Robbie Adamson opens the service with a tune on the pipes. 01_B50lagg01

The Rev Adamson dedicates the new distillery. 01_B50lagg02

Carol singing at the dedication service. 01_B50lagg03

Presbytery moderator Allan Richardson, Father Noel Colford and the Rev Angus Adamson after the dedication service. 01_B50lagg04