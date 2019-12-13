A Southend festive feast

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The senior citizens of Kilmory and Kildonan got their festive celebrations off to a good start with a Christmas lunch at the Kildonan Hotel last Saturday.

More than 70 people enjoyed the festive lunch with a visit from Santa, live music and Christmas carols, all adding to the atmosphere. On offer for the visitors was a host of traditional Christmas fare of turkey and Christmas pudding, along with some variations including salmon teriyaki and mango pavlova.

Mairi Christie said: ‘The cheery staff headed by hotel owner, Anne Acuna, and the wonderfully bright decorations made us all feel sure of a great afternoon. We had started to smile before we even reached the dining room as we began to meet old friends and make new ones.

‘The hard work of locals, Sandra Smith, Wilma Currie and Phyllis Picken, who organised transport, entertainment and tickets, all paid off and the afternoon was a huge success. They got everything just right. Fiddlers Mark Brown and Mhairi Thomas played Christmas carols and traditional fiddle music.’

The festive fun was rounded off with the visit from Santa who made a special appearance and presented all of the visitors with a gift.

Santa makes a welcome appearance. No_B50senior01

Fiddlers Mark Brown and Mhairi Thomas performed Christmas carols and traditional fiddle music No_B50senior02

Attendees with their Christmas presents from Santa. No_B50senior03

Participants enjoy a festive lunch in the well decorated restaurant at the Kildonan Hotel. No_B50senior04

Organisers share a laugh with Phyllis Picken. No_B50senior05

The lunch provided visitors with good food, good entertainment and an opportunity to socialise with others. No_B50senior06

Two of the ladies smile for the camera. No_B50senior07