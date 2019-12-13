A feast of fun at Peter Pan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

Peter Pan proved a pure pleasure when perfectly performed by fine players last week.

But enough of the alliteration for the show merits some heartfelt praise for the largely young troupe who brought the pantomime to life in the Lamlash community theatre over three days and four performances last week.

Peter Pan can be difficult to stage – given the desire for Peter Pan and his friends to fly – not to mention Tinkerbell, or coming up with a plausible crocodile – but both feats were pulled off with aplomb.

Then there is the walking the plank scenes which again were well executed in the finale of the show which was expertly staged by the Lamlash Drama Group and Friends.

But let’s go back to the beginning. The panto starts with Wendy Darling – excellently played by Zara Wilson – in the nursery at her home with brothers John, played by Harry Gilmore, and Michael, played by Annie McKelvie.

But things take an unexpected twist with the arrival of Peter Pan, played by Iona Summer and the nimble toed Tinkerbell of Rosie McNamara. Iona really excelled in the lead role, which sees her regularly on stage throughout the show, but she pulled off the dialogue and singing with aplomb.

Credit must also go to the pantomime dame Nana Smee – the always brilliant Sheila Gilmore – who kept the audience entertained during the story and between scene changes with the help of pirates Rum, Ryan Wilson, and Coke, James Smith, who were a fun pair.

But, of course, a pantomime needs a baddie and there can’t be a Peter Pan without a Captain Hook, splendidly played by a menacing David Simpkin, or a crocodile, unmasked at the end as Daisy McNamara.

Special mention has to go to the wonderful mermaids Chardonnay, Nickey Summer, and Prosecco, Jill McKillop, as well as to the set designers for their underwater home and the rest of the splendid sets.

Everyone involved really deserves a mention, but collectively the Lost Boys, the pirate crew and the Indians did their support jobs brilliantly as did Tiger Lily, Charlotte McKillop, and Indian Chief, the always fun, Trevor Helliwell.

Of course, none of this happens by accident and a huge thanks must go to the producer and director Maureen Smith and all the behind the scenes team for making the pantomime and shows happen year after year.

Peter Pan proved a panto to remember.