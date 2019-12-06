Windfall for seven youth groups

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Youth groups on Arran are to share a windfall of more than £6,000.

North Ayrshire Council’s young people’s participatory budgeting scheme invited those aged between eight and 25 to vote on a range of amazing projects across the area and a total of 5,583 took part.

Due to the fact there were just seven applications received from Arran they all received funding without the need for a public vote.

The groups receiving funding are: Arran Youth Foundation, £1,000; Barnardo’s Scotland, £488.40; Shiskine Primary Parent Council, £1,000; Wee Mac Arran, children’s book festival, £1,000; Arran High School Mountain Bike Club, £1,000; Arran Amateur Football Club, £1,000; Arran Dancers, £700. A total of £6,188.40.

Audrey Sutton, Interim Executive Director of Communities at North Ayrshire Council, said: ‘We have been overwhelmed by the response to the Young People’s Participatory Budgeting scheme.

‘Last year, 56 local clubs and groups benefited through the scheme and we’re delighted that even more organisations – 68 – will benefit this year.

‘Not only that, but the number of votes cast has more than doubled from last year showing how much our young people care about their local communities.

‘Youth PB funding has made a massive difference to many local projects in the past couple of years. It has been fantastic to see our young people benefit from the scheme, and we look forward to seeing the positive outcomes that this funding will bring.’