Who made all the pies?

Sub-heading: Wooleys shortlisted for World Championships

By Hugh Boag

Wooleys of Arran pies have always been a mouth-watering island favourite but now they have been recognised as among the best in the country.

The baker has has secured a place on the shortlist of the 21st World Championship Scotch Pie Awards after a busy judging day in Dunfermline where a panel of over 60 professional judges, including guest judge and Outlander actor Scott Kyle.

Wooleys enterered pies in five categories: Scotch pie, Steak Pie, Haggis and cheesy mash, quiche lorraine and vegetarian garlic and mushroom quiche and, during the judging, each product was assessed on its appearance, quality, consistency and taste.

‘Over 75 professional pie makers entered over 450 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce so Wooleys of Arran can be proud to have come this far,’ said head judge Ian Nelson on behalf of Scottish Bakers which manages the competition.

‘The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie,’ said Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers. ‘The competition is now a regular fixture on the calendar as professional butchers and bakers across the country vie for pie perfection and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought-after title.’

This year’s entries came from far and wide with lip smacking offerings in each of the Scotch pie, football pies and savouries, macaroni pie, steak pie, sausage roll, cold savoury, hot savoury, vegetarian savoury, haggis savoury, bridie and apple pie categories.

Matt Keir of Wooleys said this was the first time in several years the baker had entered the competition and put their success in the competition down to chief pie maker at Wooleys, Edyta Dylewska, who has been with the company six years.

Matt said: ‘It’s great to have been shortlisted. We know from the number well sell that our pies are really popular but is nice to get some wider recognition.’

Wooleys made the finals after the first round of judging last week and will now be represented at a prestigious luncheon on January 14 at the Westerwood Hotel in Cumbernauld where the winner of the Scotch pie category will be declared the world champion.

All the products are anonymously judged by a panel of expert and independent judges, with bronze, silver, gold and diamond awards also presented on the day.

The competition highlights the high-quality pastry products that pie makers from far and wide create from scratch using nothing but a good recipe, great ingredients and talent. Recognising the winning products and producers in this way rewards excellence and raises quality and innovation across the industry.

Meanwhile, Wooleys famous Christmas pies are now on sale in the shop. Filled with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy – they are a traditional Christmas dinner in a pie! Get them, along with all your other festive baking needs in the shops now.

Edyta Dylewska and Matt Kier with a mouth-watering display of Wooleys pies. 01_B49pies01