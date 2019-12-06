St Andrew’s Day prize-giving

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Members and friends enjoyed a fine 2019 prize-giving evening in the clubhouse on St Andrew’s night celebrating past successes and anticipating those to come. Thanks to all who attended, to captain Andy for managing the presentations so well – never an easy gig when Wolfi is in the room – and to John, Corey, Louise and Rachael for keeping the food coming and the drink flowing.

Sunday December 1 WBGC v Machrie at Shiskine. A last minute change in circumstances led to what would have been the February fixture being brought forward and reduced to 12 holes due to the shortening December days. Up against a strong Machrie side WBGC halved 2 games but slipped to narrow defeats in the 2 remaining games to lose the match by a margin of 3-1.

Fixture: Sunday December 8, Winter Cup rd 3, one draw at 10am.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday November 28, Yellow Medal. 1 Derek Harrison 79-23=56, 2 Alan Smith 77-13=64. Magic two Allan Colquhoun @16th.

Sunday December 1, Winter League at Machrie. Result Lamlash 2.5 Corrie 1.5. Well Done Lamlash team!

Fixtures: Sunday December 8, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday December 12, Yellow Medal, 11am ballot.

Fixtures: Saturday December 7, 18 hole sweep, ballots at 9am and 12.30pm.

Monday December 9, Monday Cup, ballot at 12noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday December 3, Winter Cup. 1 Brian Sherwood 60pts, 2 Ron Woods 64pts, 3 John Pennycott 68pts. Magic twos Brian Sherwood and Ron Woods.

Fixtures: Saturday December 7, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12noon. Tuesday December 10, Winter Cup, tee off 12noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday December 7, 18 hole sweep, ballots at 9am and 12.30pm.

Monday December 9, Monday Cup, ballot at 12noon.

Arran Golfers Association

Sunday December 1, AGA Winter League, Duncan Trophy at Shiskine. Thanks to Shiskine for hosting at short notice, the greens were super, thanks to Stewart and his hard working team. The food was fantastic, so thanks to Alan, Siobhan and their staff. This match was reduced to 12 holes due to frost in the morning.

Shiskine drew against Brodick, Lamlash won 2.5 to 1.5 against Corrie, Machrie Bay won 3 to 1 against Whiting Bay. So table after Round 2 is: Machrie Bay 4 pts, Lamlash 3 pts, Whiting Bay 2 pts, Brodick 2 pts, Shiskine 1 pt, Corrie 0 pts

Next round will be played at Lamlash on Sunday January 5.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

Saturday November 30. The Arran Ladies Golf Union’s 2nd Drumadoon was held at Machrie Bay Golf Club on a sunny, but very bitterly cold windy day.

The winners were: 1 Mary Jo Todd 97-24=73, 2 Ruth Hardy 103-25=78. Scratch Ann May 87-6=81.

A very big thank you to all the ladies who made tasty sandwiches and lovely cakes with endless tea’s and coffee’s and a warm welcome at Piets. Thanks also to greenkeeper David Jefferies and Jamie Gibbs for the courtesy of the course.

The next Drumadoon is at Shiskine on January 25, 2020. A very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.

Prize-winners at Whiting Bay Golf Club with their trophies. 01_B49golf01