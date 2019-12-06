New documentary claims to expose PPP cover-up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new documentary has been released which claims to expose a continuing cover-up around North Ayrshire Council’s multi-million-pound Schools PPP Project.

Last year, MacAulay Gibson Productions released The Only Game In Town, a documentary revealing how there had only ever been one credible and viable bid for the council’s Public Private Partnership deal to build four new schools – Arran High School, St Matthew’s Academy in Saltcoats, Stanley Primary School in Ardrossan and Greenwood Academy in Dreghorn.

The film showed that a second bid, which North Ayrshire Council claimed provided genuine competition, had actually come from a then newly-formed company with no accounts, no office and no experience of building or maintaining schools.

The Only Game In Town also revealed that a 2006 Strathclyde Police investigation into the council’s PPP procurement process had lasted just two-weeks, before being passed to the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Service with a report stating the police could find no evidence of criminality.

Following the release of The Only Game In Town, Ardrossan and Arran SNP councillor Tony Gurney tabled a motion to a meeting of North Ayrshire Council, calling for a ‘new and thorough’ police investigation into the North Ayrshire Schools PPP deal. Cllr Gurney’s motion was seconded by Saltcoats Independent councillor Ronnie McNicol.

The motion was carried by 18 votes to 11 and then council chief executive, Elma Murray, was instructed to write to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland, asking that the force carry out a new investigation.

The new documentary – The Only Game In Town 2 (The Cover-Up) – released this week, takes-up the story from where the first film ended and contains shocking claims, including Police Scotland caught failing to tell the truth regarding paperwork relating to its claimed 2006 investigation; how little North Ayrshire Council and councillors actually knew about the £380m schools project; who actually ran the North Ayrshire Schools PPP procurement process; and the names of the companies that own the North Ayrshire Schools PPP contract and receive over £1m every month from North Ayrshire Council.

MacAulay Gibson producer Campbell Martin said: ‘The Only Game In Town made available to the public the facts surrounding the hugely-controversial North Ayrshire Schools PPP Project. The new film goes further and reveals the extent to which organisations are prepared to go in their attempts to keep the public in the dark.’

Mr Martin, a former MSP, added: ‘The Only Game In Town 2 is about the continuing cover-up of a very expensive process that will cost local taxpayers over £1m every month until 2038.

‘It’s the right of everyone to know what the council, the police and central government Civil Service want to keep secret. With these two films, the facts are now placed in the public domain.’

The Only Game In Town 2 – The Cover-Up can be viewed on YouTube at:

Arran High School one of the four schools built under the controversial PPP scheme. 01_B49school_stock