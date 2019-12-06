Corrie Film Club presents …

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It’s a Wonderful Life: US 1946, Frank Capra, 135 mins, Cert U

It’s that time of year again! Time to sip mulled wine, eat a bring and share supper and watch a heart- warming film in good company .

Tomorrow (Sunday) is Corrie Film Club’s Christmas show. Starting earlier at 7pm with the, now traditional, Dinner for One – Freddie Frinton’s small comic masterpiece – served with mulled wine, the evening proceeds with supper at 7.30pm and the showing of the main feature at 8pm.

This year we are showing the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life the ultimate feel–good film. A feeling boosted by seeing it on the big screen and in good company with James Stewart in one of his best loved roles.

Everyone is welcome in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall to share good film and supper on Sunday at 7pm or 8pm if you prefer. Free entry but visitors are invited to make a small donation to Corrie and Sannox Hall.

The film poster for It’s a Wonderful Life. NO_B49film01