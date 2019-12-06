Arran’s Marine Discovery Centre inspires all

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With the year drawing to a close the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) are reflecting on what has been a year of change, success and celebration.

Following their first full year running Arran’s Marine Discovery Centre, the Octopus Centre, they would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported them with this venture.

Jenny Stark, outreach and communications manager, said: ‘We couldn’t have imagined a better first full year with a hub for our marine conservation education and awareness raising. We welcomed almost 11,000 visitors in the first 12 months and our summer events were even bigger and better than years past. A huge thank you to everyone who has visited the centre, attended an event or taken part of our new and very popular snorkel taster sessions – and of course a massive thank you to our volunteers who really are the foundations of our success.’

The Octopus Centre has filled a niche on the island and has enabled COAST to inspire people from all walks of life. Not only do they now have a wonderful centre where schoolchildren come to learn and see what is on their doorstep, but visitors to the island can be inspired to spread the word and share in the marine conservation story. Some such visitors included architects from an international firm called Woods Bagot (WB), who visited COAST while on holiday in 2018.

These architects recognised the site on which the Octopus Centre and tennis courts sit as a unique spot with a lot of potential. Inspired not only by the thought of championing community marine conservation, but by the beauty of Arran’s natural landscape and history, WB ran an internal project and competition for a concept design for a new Marine Discovery Centre on the shore of Lamlash Bay.

This was led by Jonathan Leah (WB principal) as their annual corporate responsibility project at no cost to COAST or our community. The architects’ concept is inspired by the ‘Neolithic burial chambers and cairns across its [the island’s] landscape, and the presence of the Arran Coastal Way.’ Their design has been entered by WB into the World Architecture Festival later ths month and is shortlisted as a finalist in the Future Projects – education category.

COAST chief executive Paul Chandler said: ‘We would very much like to be clear that this remains a concept design and any such project that COAST, as a community-led organisation, embark on in the future shall be subject to a rigorous community consultation.’

COAST very much look forward to welcoming more visitors at the Octopus Centre in 2020 and to continue to work with and strengthen ties in the local community to secure the future success of Arran’s Marine Protected Area.

On this note, we have seats available on our board of trustees and we are looking for people with an interest in the welfare of the marine environment to help advise and guide the vharity towards our aim of a healthy, diverse and sustainable future for the seas around Arran. Being a trustee is not just having an important legal role in the governance of the charity: it is about being part of a community group and making a real difference through volunteering.

If you think you can contribute please get in touch! For an informal chat or more information, please contact Russ Cheshire, COAST chair, at russell@arrancoast.com/07771 463567.

Hypothetical concept design for a new marine discovery centre on Arran. NO_B49coast01

The Octopus Centre which has attracted 11,000 visitors in its first year. NO_B49coast02