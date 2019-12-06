Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 49

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday December 11, 1999

Housing needs

Arran Homes is to be the name of a new housing agency on Arran. It will manage both council houses and houses owned by public agencies like Kirk Care. It will also assess housing requirements and aim to build publicly rented accommodation as well as support the privately rented sector.

Last Friday those interested in the agency met at the Ormidale Pavilion to be updated on the progress of the plan. These included representatives of all the public agencies on the island as well as Marilyn Rooney who is co-coordinator of the project. Allan Wilson MSP and various officials from North Ayrshire were prevented from coming as the ferry did not sail.

WRI celebrations

Two Arran SWI Institutes celebrated their 75th anniversary last week. In a festively decorated Brodick Brasserie, honourary president, the lady Jean Fforde, and members of the Brodick Institutes gathered to celebrate the occasion. After words of welcoming from the Brodick president, Mrs Sheila Roberts, Lady Jean cut the cake before proposing the toast. Mrs Elizabeth McKellar read out greetings from other institutes and after the Rural Grace had been said, they all enjoyed a fine meal.

Meanwhile, Corrie and Sannox WRI celebrated their milestone with a lunch at the Corrie and Sannox village hall where Mrs Roberts was also in attendance. President Mrs Seona MacLaren gave the Rural Grace and welcomed their honourary members, Mrs Betty Kerr and Bessie Sillars. Mrs Elma Stevenson gave a dramatic reading of a poem which had been composed as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations.

Go ahead

Permission for the new Auchrannie leisure development was passed by the North Ayrshire Council planning committee on Monday. In all there were 12 representations, nine against and three for. One element which had been queried was the access road. The analysis says that it is not possible to widen it over its whole length and, as a result, traffic calming measures will be put in place. A further condition is that access must be given to archaeological excavations prior to building.

Mrs Susan Gibson, formerly of Kilmory and now resident in Montrose House, Brodick, had the honour of cutting the cake last Friday when a party was held for residents and guests to mark the 25th birthday of the residential home. 01_B49tweY01

The P&O ferry European Highlander, which ran aground at Ardrossan on Wednesday, is pulled off a sandbank to clear the harbour for other shipping. MV Caledonian Isles was diverted to Gourock. 01_B49tweY02

The Lamlash pantomime this year is Cinderella, with Eilidh Campbell in the title role. Here Prince Charming Ann Lee looks on as a courtier Sheila Gilmore tries the glass slipper on Cinderella’s foot. 01_B49tweY03

David Henderson with his reserve champion heifer at the last fatstock show of the year in Brodick known as the Arran Christmas Show. Neil Henderson, David’s father, took the champion prize. 01_B49tweY04

Santa arrived at Balmichael Visitor Centre last Saturday where he enjoyed a ride on a quad bike before meeting with excited children in his grotto. 01_B49tweY05