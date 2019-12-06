Announcements – December 7, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

INGLIS – John William

Former auctioneer to the Isle of Arran, died peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on 30th November 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rona, father to Angus and grandfather to Anne. Dear uncle to the family. Funeral service in Lamlash Church on Monday, 9th December at 11:30am and thereafter to Lamlash cemetery to which all are welcome. No flowers please.

STEWART – Isabella Park-hill (nee Robertson)

Isabel, of Corrie, died peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Thursday, 28th November 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Moira, Katie and Alison, mother-in-law of Eric, Robert and Ian, devoted gran of Alasdair, Karen, Eilidh, Joanna, Duncan and Fearghas. Graveside service at Sannox cemetery on Tuesday, 10th December at 11:30am to which all are welcome.