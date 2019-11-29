Winter concert on the way for Arran Singers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With December almost here, the Arran Singers have been busy practising for two musical events, first the Island Carol Service, then on Sunday December 8 the Singers’ Winter Concert takes place in Whiting Bay hall.

As always, the programme will be a varied one, with Scottish music featuring in several beautiful arrangements of Burns songs… and a novelty item. The choir, with soloists, will perform a very fine medley from the musical Les Miserables. And, of course, there will be a selection of Christmas music, including some communal carol-singing. We have guest appearances by two local singing groups, Vivace and Ain’t Misbehavin’, each bringing its own distinctive style to enhance the concert. Completing the mix will be soloists from the choir.

Singing in the choir is great fun and new singers are always welcome – men/tenors and basses in particular (please contact our conductor Diana Hamilton on 601322 if you would like to come along – no experience necessary).

So, make it a date, and come along to Whiting Bay hall on Sunday December 8 at 2.30pm for what promises to be a most enjoyable afternoon of music-making, with tea/coffee and mince pies included. Tickets available from choir members and the Book and Card Centre.