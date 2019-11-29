Santa’s Sparkle kicks off festive celebrations

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pg 6/7 spd: ‘Tis the season to be jolly on Arran

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

The community-organised Santa’s Sparkle event enjoyed huge support from the community and visitors at their third annual ‘Sparkle’ held at Lamlash last Saturday.

Santa’s arrival, by lifeboat, started the excitement and proceedings as Santa and a parade of vehicles, emergency services and spectators created a long procession towards Santa’s grotto at Arran High School.

Awaiting the throngs of visitors, a number of stallholders and activities were on offer for the large crowd who filled the school’s entrance, cafeteria, theatre, sports auditorium and just about every corridor in between.

Visitors enjoyed a large indoor market, live music and performances and a range of activities along with fine food and drink and generous helpings of festive cheer.

Face painting, singing, story-telling, games and crafting were just a few of the attractions for the younger ones but undoubtedly the largest attraction was the opportunity to meet up with Santa in his grotto and to ensure that he would be visiting, through the chimney, later in the year.

Children met Santa, assisted by his elf helper, and after having their photo taken with him, they received a small present. Heather Queen Imogen Allison also provided her assistance, both in the parade and later switching on the lights of the village Christmas tree.

For the adults, those that had finished stocking up on essential Christmas purchases at the market, the largest attraction was in the community theatre where the Arran Soul Choir roused everyone into feeling the Christmas spirit with a number of festive and upbeat songs. The Youth Soul Choir also impressed with a group performance and a number of individuals singers taking centre stage.

A very busy afternoon of festive fun, food and entertainment was rounded off with the ceremonial lighting of the village Christmas tree before an impressive fireworks display paved the way for the Arran Brass Band to perform a number of Christmas carols which the audience heartily joined in.

