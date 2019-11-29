Peter Pan is a flight of fancy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It’s almost December and the community theatre is ringing with the sounds of pantomime rehearsals!

To keep everyone happy, and strike a balance, we decided to revert to a more traditional pantomime this year with all the fun of the goodies, the baddies, the principal boy, the fairy and the funnies along with a few surprises – oh and don’t forget about the sweeties, that traditional panto contains.

Peter Pan, the panto, has all of these whilst retaining most of the traditional story,written by J.M. Barrie in 1911.

Our greatest challenge, apart from trying to keep the school corridor tidy, has been flying the actors – the stage crew have their own version of that!

Now not a lot of people know this, but it isn’t an easy thing to achieve on a small stage, with no flying rails.

To be perfectly honest, it’s not really possible, so this is the part where we need your help – just pretend they’re flying, ok? It is pantomime after all! So just go with the flow.

Did I say flow? Well, flying, and waterfalls as well. Just don’t be ‘alarmed’ by the crocodile – it is definitely real!

Once again we have had wonderful backcloths, lovingly hand-painted by Elanor, our in-house wonder woman. Well, the rest of her family are performing on stage so she needed something to do.

Many hands make light work and there have been many hands helping to bring this our 39th panto to Lamlash stage and we are grateful to them all. Some of us have been there for all 39 of them while others were not even born. In fact, most of them were not even born!

You would think by this time we’d be getting quite good at it, but that remains to be seen, so come and join us at the Community Theatre on Thursday 5, Friday 6 or Saturday 7 December and judge for yourself.

It may not be Hollywood or the West End, but it’s pure local talent brought to you with great enthusiasm as only we know how and it gets Christmas off to a ‘flying’ start!

Come on, you know you want to … oh yes you do! Hope to see you there.

Maureen Smith

A scene from the last traditional panto, Sinbad’s Desert Adventure, two years ago. Photo Gordon Provan NO_B48sinbad01