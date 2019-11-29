Help plant a forest in Glen Rosa

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Volunteers are being invited to take part in an Arran Ranger Service initiative aimed at reforesting large swathes of land in Glen Rosa.

The project, which will see 40,000 trees being planted in Glen Rosa over the next few years, has already welcomed the Thistle Campers, a working holiday group, who have planted 3,362 native broad-leaved trees in the area.

Now the Rangers are offering residents and visitors a chance to get involved during a tree planting day on Thursday December 5, between 10am and 3.30pm, when volunteers can help bring back the trees that once thrived in the glen.

With the help of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds as well as contractors, the Arran Ranger Service will help to repopulate the glen with trees that will significantly increase biodiversity in the area, recreating some of the woodland that once covered its slopes that have been lost through hundreds of years of overgrazing.

The day involves around a 30 minute walk up the glen, carrying trees, tree protection spirals and canes. Planting will be on rough pathless terrain, some of it up steep slopes, so volunteers will need to be at least 16 years of age with under 18s requiring responsible adult supervision.

For logistical reasons, spaces are limited, so bookings need to be made by telephone on 01770 302462 or via via the event link on Facebook.

