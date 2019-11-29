Fish farm planning decision is delayed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

A planning decision on the controversial fish farm plan on the north east coast of Arran will not be made until next year, it has emerged.

The proposal by the Scottish Salmon Company for a 20 pen fish farm at Millstone Point had been due to be discussed by the North Ayrshire Council planning committee next Wednesday.

However this has now been postponed at the request of the applicant and Scottish Natural Heritage, presumably to allow more time for discussion.

The application is now expected to go before the next planning committee on Wednesday January 22, when councillors will discuss the proposal after hearing a recommendation from officials. The meeting which starts at 2pm is open to the public and it is understood several groups, including Arran Community Council, hope to state their views there.

The application for the development of 20 salmon cages, each measuring 120 metres in circumference, was lodged in August this year and has been overwhelmingly opposed by a large section of the community on Arran.

At the closing date for public comments at the end of September, planning officials received 186 objections to the proposal and 20 in support of it. A number of high profile and well attended demonstrations, and a campaign by local environmentalists, also voiced their opposition to the proposal.

In September, in one of the biggest protests seen on the island in recent years, more than 200 people made a 7km round trip from North Sannox to Millstone Point to make their feelings known at the site of the proposed development.

More than 200 people joined a number of kayakers, paddle boarders and boats to voice their opposition to a fish farm development at Millstone Point back in September. 01_B38coast01

A computer generated image of the new fish farm would look. NO_B34fish02