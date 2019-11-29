Announcements – November 30, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

YOUNG – Stephen

Stephen Young 27.12.56 – 23.11.19. Much loved husband of Jan Millar and adored son, brother, uncle, great uncle, friend and colleague. Stephen died peacefully after a year of illness that he faced with dignity, quiet courage and stoicism.

Exceptionally keen golfer at Kirkhill GC and Whiting Bay GC and a lover of walking the Scottish hills along with Jan and the dogs.

A Celebration of Stephen’s life will be held on Monday 2nd December at 3.30pm in Dalnottar Crematorium, G81 4SL.