Winter Wonderisland campaign is launched

Arran’s latest campaign to attract more visitors over the winter months was launched by VisitArran partner business meeting held at Little Rock in Brodick last Wednesday night.

Using the slogan Scotland’s Winter Wonderisland the new marketing leaflet outlines what is open on Arran over the winter months, as also highlighted in the Banner this month.

The new Coig initiative, promoting five routes across Ayrshire and Arran, is also aimed at attracting year round visitors to the wider area.

VisitArran executive director said: ‘We all know how stunning Arran is in the winter months, and with businesses opening year-round, we want to encourage visitors that will make the most of that beautiful environment.

‘Previously staff were often only employed seasonally, and the days of a 12 week season are long gone, with many of our accommodation providers and attractions looking towards year-round opening. Winter Wonderisland is a great way to showcase our offering, and support our economy during these previously “out-of-season” months.’

There also were presentations at the business meeting by Daniel Steel, the newly appointed operations director for The Coig who gave an overview of the new tourism initiative, previously reported in the Banner.

VisitScotland’s industry relationship advisor Craig Harkness who was at the meeting with Gordon Smith, the VS regional director, also spoke about the 2020 Year of Coasts and Waters initiative.

Mike Groves, CEO of Topolytics, also came over from the mainland to discuss the Eco Savvy food waste survey to try and engage businesses in thinking about their waste.

The evening also offered the chance for businesses to catch up over over wine and cheese nibbles.

Sheila added: ‘Thank you to all who attended our partner business meeting on Wednesday evening. A huge thanks to Daniel, Craig and Mike for their presentations, and of course thanks also to our hosts Chris and Ailie. For those who were unable to attend we had a great night finding out about the Year of Coasts and Waters, The Coig, and how we can all do our bit to look at creating a circular economy on Arran.’

Guests at the VisitArran partner business meeting left to right: Craig Lawless, Mike Groves, Daniel Steel and Gordon Smith. 01_B47coig01

VisitArran’s Sheila Gilmore gets everyone involved in an icebreaker game at the start of the meeting. 01_B47coig02

Craig Lawless addresses the audience. 01_B47coig03

Daniel Steel gives his presentation about The Coig. 01_B47coig04

The Winter Wonderisland campaign poster. 01_B47coig05