Webinar on new recycling scheme

Arran residents and island businesses, who may have missed the Zero Waste Scotland talk on Arran last month, are being given another opportunity to learn about the deposit return scheme through an online webinar.

Discussion on the new scheme which will boost recycling and reduce Scotland’s CO2 emissions will allow people to share their views on how they feel it will work on Arran and learn how the legislation may affect them.

Under the scheme, people will pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks purchased in single-use plastic or glass bottles and aluminium or steel cans. People will get their money back when they return their empty container for recycling.

Zero Waste Scotland is especially keen to hear from islands-based drinks producers, retailers, hospitality businesses, and other key stakeholders, such as transport businesses and community organisations.

The questions and views from the events and gathered through the webinar will feed into the Scottish Government’s Islands Impact Assessment. This assessment will make sure that any significant unique impacts on island communities are captured and mitigated against.

Jill Farrell, chief operating officer, Zero Waste Scotland, said: ‘This is your chance to help ensure Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme works for the whole of Scotland. We want to hear from residents, businesses and community groups so that we can benefit from their insight into how this scheme can be made a success on Scotland’s islands.

‘Scotland’s deposit return scheme will deliver fantastic environmental benefits, not least by cutting Scotland’s CO2 emissions and reducing the amount of bottles and cans littered in the country. We want to make sure those benefits are felt across the whole country and that the scheme works in every community.

‘From logistics and transport, to cash flow and tourism, Scotland’s islands will have different needs to the rest of the country. We are looking forward to discussing how we can work together to make sure Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme delivers for everyone.’

The webinar will take place on Monday November 25 from 11am to 12.30pm. Participants are invited to sign up at https://depositreturnscheme.zerowastescotland.org.uk/live-webinar-scotIslands and to submit questions in advance to drsevents@zerowastescotland.org.uk