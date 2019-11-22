Taekwondo champions home with medal haul

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A Taekwondo team from Arran brought back an amazing haul of 11 medals in their first appearance at the ITF Union Open World Championships held recently in Sardina.

And Dariusz Gwizdowski is now both World champion and European champion after winning gold in the individual special techniques discipline, improving on the European championship he won last year. He also won gold in the men’s team power event.

Joining him in the three strong Arran team were his brother Patryk and Cathy Welch, who helped secure the medal haul from both individual and Elite team events as part of the 35-strong Scotland squad.

Arran coach John Divine, who missed the championships due to a family illness along with sister Arran master Catherine, said: ‘To have three competitors from the tiny island of Arran at the world championships which are truly international is quite remarkable. I can say how delighted I am with their success and they have really put the island on the map.’

Cathy Welch, who helped Scotyland win gold in the ladies team power event, said on social media: ‘I can’t believe what I am coming home with- amazing experiences, friends and memories. It was a dream-come-true.’

Arran Taekwondo holds various classes three times a week in Brodick and Lamlash. See What’s On for times and details.

Arran medal winners, left to right, Dariusz Gwizdowski, Patryk Gwizdowski and Cathy Welch. NO_B47world01

Cathy Welch centre with the gold winning Scotland ladies power team. NO_B47world02

The three Arran team members swapped tracksuits with opponents from around world. NO_B47world03