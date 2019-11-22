Mistakes cost Arran home cup defeat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Isle of Arran 2

Bellshill Utd 3

West of Scotland Cup 4th round

Arran are out of the West of Scotland Cup after a home defeat to a good Bellshill team last Sunday.

Bellshill got off to a flying start scoring two early goals before the home side really got going. Arran though got back into the game with a fine goal from Johnny Sloss and in an even match the scoreline stayed at 2-1 till half time.

The second half was also an even contest and the spectators on the sidelines were entertained with some good football from both sides. Ryan Armstrong got a second for Arran but Bellshill also scored and ran out the narrow winners.

A club spokesman said: ‘Not the result we wanted. Unfortunately a couple mistakes cost us today but credit to Bellshill they came and played well. Good luck in next round. Thanks to the Arran fans that came out and supported us.’

Arran are back on league duties this weekend with an away game against Dalry Tartan. Kick off is at 12noon tomorrow (Sunday) at The Circuit, Irvine.

All photos by Hugh Boag

A Bellshill player makes a flying headed clearance. 01_B47bells01

Archie McNicol bearing down on the Bellshill goal. 01_B47bells02

John Drummond chases down a Bellshill attacker. 01_B47bells03

Sean Higgins brings the ball out of defence. 01_B47bells04

Donald Park in control in midfield. 01_B47bells05

Ryan Armstrong avoids a lunging tackle. 01_B47bells06

Ryan Armstrong jumps out of the way of his own player, Donald Park, winning the ball. 01_B47bells07

Arran defend a free kick which was well saved by the keeper. 01_B47bells08

A touchline tussle for the ball. 01_B47bells09

Arran come so close with a header from a corner. 01_B47bells10

Arran are thwarted by a super diving save from the Bellshill keeper. 01_B47bells11

Johnny Sloss gets some close attention from a defender. 01_B47bells12