Meet the alpaca gang

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Ailsa and Donald Currie of Bellevue Farm in Blackwaterfoot have added an extra attraction to their popular farm tours with the recent arrival of three alpacas to their menagerie.

Purchased from Fife just two weeks ago, the three female alpacas named Bonita, Granada and Eriskay, are already settling in well and have struck up friendships with their donkey, pony, chickens and turkey companions in their shed.

A South American species often confused with llamas, alpacas are smaller than their cousins and are far more docile and friendly, but are every bit as charming, exotic and endearing.

More accustomed to grazing in herds in the high altitudes of the Andes in Southern Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Chile, the three alpacas appear relaxed in their new surroundings and have already become part of the family at Bellevue Farm.

They have been kept in a straw covered pen while they settle in but they have also been seen walking around the farm with halters – acclimatising to their new surroundings and exploring during the day. By night they sleep in their pen and through murmurs seem to communicate with their neighbours, two donkeys and a companion goat, named Biscuits, who also came from Fife with them.

Ailsa said: ‘Bonita, Granada and Eriskay are very gentle, independent and intelligent. They seem to pick up on people’s moods and are very calm if the visitors are relaxed. If visitors are exited, especially so with children, they pick up on this and become playful.

‘They are great with children and will undoubtedly play a large part in our farm tours and on our Open Farm Sunday which takes place in June. Bellevue Farm offers visitors the change to get a hands-on, happy experience with all of our animals and will be able to do so with our new girls. Visitors will be able to feed them and touch them and possibly even take them for a short walk on a lead. The alpacas love going for walks and are very sociable with humans and all the other animals.’

The alpacas have already caused quite a stir on Arran with some describing them as cute, cuddly, friendly and adorable. Others too, have expressed an interest in the alpacas, particularly from those who enjoy spinning, weaving and working with wool. Their fleeces are valuable in comparison to sheep and Ailsa has already promised some of the fleeces to someone who wishes to try working with the unusual material.

Bellevue Farm offers farm tours starting around the Easter holidays through to the end of summer and even later if the weather allows. They are currently in the process of planning a large, all-weather shed with facilities to extend the season and to allow visitors throughout the year. Individuals, social groups, schools and other organisations are encouraged to visit the farm which can tailor tours to visitors’ requirements.

Visitors wishing to see the alpacas while they settle in but who cant wait for the farm to open for the season can keep up to date with all of the developments of the alpacas and farm life in general on their Facebook page by searching for Bellevue Farm – Holiday Cottages and Farm Tours.

Alpacas are docile creatures who are inquisitive and will take food from your hand. 01_B47alpaca01

Who are you looking at? Endearing and timid, Grenada is the shyest of the three alpacas. 01_B47alpaca02

Eriskay enjoys being fed by hand while the bolder Bonita goes straight for the food source. 01_B47alpaca03

Ailsa Currie provides the donkeys with a special treat. The donkeys and alpacas show an interest, and communicate, with each other. 01_B47alpaca04