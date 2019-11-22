Marty returns to spin a tale for Eco Savvy fundraiser

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

After his well received Halloween show The Haunted Ships, Arran based storyteller Marty Ross returns to Whiting Bay village hall to present another of his vividly theatrical storytelling performances, this time as a fundraiser for Whiting Bay’s Eco Savvy shop.

The Storm Bride has an appropriately ecological theme, a fairy tale for our endangered planet, using classic folkloric motifs in a very contemporary context. An oil magnate thinks he’s discovered a new cheap energy source in a Scottish valley – and to heck with the carbon footprint. But ecological disaster ensues and, like many a fairy tale father, he finds the forces he has wronged demanding restitution by way of the hand of his daughter in marriage.

The performance features a musical accompaniment from Arran’s four piece percussion ensemble, Druma Daiko, and is billed as being a thrilling evening of theatre, and all for a good cause.

The Storm Bride Eco Savvy fundraiser will take place on Wednesday December 4, at 7pm at Whiting Bay village hall. Tickets cost £8/£6 and all proceeds will go to the Eco Savvy shop fund which is to be used for storage solutions.

