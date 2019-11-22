Farming future

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Farming has always been a way of life on Arran.

But has been seen in recently on the island times change and so too must traditional farms with diversification sometimes the only way forward.

Step forward then Bellevue Farm which is not only home to Arran’s newest exotic residents – three amazingly endearing alpacas – but also a family committed to educating people about farming and all that it entails, from the topical responsible sourcing of food, all the way to land management and conservation.

Owners Ailsa and Donald Currie are clearly passionate about animals, farming and about connecting people with the world of farming. Their latest additions will ensure that more schools, children and interested adults visit their farm each year to learn about the important role that the farming industry can, and should, play in peoples lives.

Bellevue Farm and others like it play an invaluable part in educating people about the food that they eat, the care of animals and the preservation of our countryside.

Ambassadors not only for farming but also for Arran, great things are happening at Bellevue Farm, and if their future plans are anything to go by, it is only going to get better.