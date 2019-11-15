Community councils are still being ignored

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The chairman of Arran Community Council has hit out at the lack of recognition its members get for the extensive work they do for the community.

Bill Calderwoood says the council carries out their work representing the views and opinions of the people of Arran for less than £1,000 a year. However, he says the members and the wider community are left frustrated by the unwillingness of North Ayrshire Council to recognise the contribution they make.

Mr Calderwood’s comments came in his chairman’s report he gave at at the community council AGM last week. During the same address in 2018, he criticised the Community Planning Partnership approach to community engagement set up by North Ayrshire Council and he said in the last year nothing had improved.

He said: ‘My previous report for 2018 highlighted the frustration from our members and the wider community at the unwillingness for NAC to recognise the contribution that community councils make, and they have failed to respond to our claims. Community councils still have no place at the Community Planning Partnership process other than a name on a distribution list which is regrettable.

‘The “Locality” structure continues to be promoted with limited local inclusion in agendas etc. Our recent message to the communities director explaining the CC members’ apprehension in continuing to support a structure which has a questionable value is still unanswered.

‘Rather than repeat the points from last year we would simply ask one question which is: Given the alleged resource pressures on NAC staffing and financial restrictions being considered to meet the budget, how do they balance continuing to promote a forum which meets quarterly with very limited “local” input and representation requiring the support by a wide range of NAC officers who incur travel and sometime accommodation costs supporting a body with no clear deliverables quantified, against a voluntary group who meet 11 times per year, have clear deliverables and a proven interaction with the locality at a cost of less than £1,000 per year?

‘Perhaps NAC have considered the cost benefit of continuing to pursue what in some areas has been referred to as a dysfunctional process but this is not clear and we would welcome information on such a study.

‘As we head into our last year of this term of service we encourage NAC once again to engage in meaningful discussions to define an appropriate structure which gives a voice to our residents to shape the islands future or confirm what they see as the role of the Community Council as a statutory body in an effective representative structure to manage local needs.

‘At this time with the Islands Bill foremost in most folks considerations, we believe that the facts suggest that the current structures gives an obvious opportunity for improvement in all aspects of local democracy and value for money. If we are to fulfil the service which our community expects, the current dysfunctional Locality approach needs to change.’

On other matters Mr Calderwood said: ‘The last year has continued to provide examples where local views have not been supported and in some cases total over-ruled by NAC official process – e.g. the McLaren Hotel planning permission and parking management.

‘We have continued to represent all situations in the best interest for Arran and this has also brought the usual negative minority voices who wish there personal views to be adopted rather than the wider community however we have continued to base our actions on facts and comply with procedures rather than react to the volume of the alternatives views. It worth noting that all this work is handled by our members who all provide their services voluntarily and attend meetings in their own time on a voluntary basis.

‘I want to conclude with a positive outlook as we enter into more planning challenges, forestry proposals and discussions for further improvements to roads and island infrastructure going into 2020 and recognise the work we have achieved and pass on a big thank you to all members and hope that our communities continue to view our work in a positive and informed manner.

‘Our last term looks to be just as challenging as ever!’

Bill Calderwood has been re-elected as chairman of the Arran Community Council for their last year in office before there is an election.

All the other committee members were re-elected to their posts which are: vice chairman Richard McMaster, secretary Jim Henderson, treasurer Julie Graham. Jim Nichols will continue in his role at minute secretary for the meetings.