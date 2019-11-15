Christmas fayre marks 100 years of Save the Children

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Organisers of the annual Save the Children Christmas fayre at Brodick hall celebrated the centenary of the parent organisation this year and another well-supported event which raised a remarkable £1,580 for the charity.

The Arran branch ran a hugely successful summer fayre earlier this year as well as a music concert to celebrate the centenary.

On offer for visitors at the Christmas fayre was the popular raffle, tombola and stalls selling items ranging from Christmas cards to jewellery. The most popular, however, was the home baking which sells out rapidly every year.

Equally as popular, but in plentiful supply, were a selection of delicious treats to go along with cups of tea and coffee which were enjoyed by the many supporters who visit each year to enjoy the social gathering and support a worthwhile cause.

Yvonne Brothers once again provided relaxing background music on the piano while visitors enjoyed their tea and cakes.

The committee of the Arran branch of Save the Children said in a statement: ‘Thank you to everyone who came along to support us again this year. The support and the help from volunteers and everyone who attends our events is much appreciated.’

